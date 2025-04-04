AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

AvidXchange Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 199.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $263,995.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in AvidXchange by 801.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

