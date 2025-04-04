Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $539.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $584.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

