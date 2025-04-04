Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

AXSM stock opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,100,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

