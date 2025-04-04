B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $952,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $356,038,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $111,923,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 931,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,710,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,836.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 349,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares in the company, valued at $16,758,197.66. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total value of $200,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,831,070.24. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,589. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $177.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.73. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

