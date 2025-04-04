B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $177,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 244.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,704 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 501,003 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,199,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,458,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,736,000 after buying an additional 443,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $93.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

