B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

