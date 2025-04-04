B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 10,179 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 143.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 83.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.68%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

