B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 3,742 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in XPEL were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 90.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. LHM Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.82. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

