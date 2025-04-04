B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 58 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 48.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $312.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average is $314.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.