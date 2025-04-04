Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 96967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $975.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,319.05. The trade was a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

