Bank of America Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.26.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $203.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.