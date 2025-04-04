Bank of America Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.26.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Apple
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
