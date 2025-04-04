Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.45.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

