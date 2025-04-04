Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Olin in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Olin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

