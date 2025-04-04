Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.40 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66). Baronsmead Second Venture Trust shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,969,116 shares traded.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.37. The stock has a market cap of £199.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.24.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.