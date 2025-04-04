Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.36.

ABX traded down C$1.76 on Friday, reaching C$25.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$21.73 and a one year high of C$29.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 230,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,936,042.34. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

