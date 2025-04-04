BCE (NYSE:BCE) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 649,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,694,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 722.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in BCE by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BCE by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 61,658 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

