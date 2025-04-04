Benchmark Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $60.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WGO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $920.62 million, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,750,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 105.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.