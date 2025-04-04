Best Chinese Stocks To Research – April 1st

Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, UP Fintech, Gaotu Techedu, and LZ Technology are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are based in China and primarily traded on government-regulated exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, or on international markets like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investing in these stocks allows participation in China’s dynamic and rapidly evolving economy, though it also often entails exposure to unique market regulations and economic policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded up $11.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.41 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.09.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 432,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,993. Diageo has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $149.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 498,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,172.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,281.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,301.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,136.00 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,390. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Shares of GOTU stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,047. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $790.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.10.

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

NASDAQ LZMH traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 345,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,824. LZ Technology has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

