Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – April 1st

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, Shell, and XPeng are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, development, or support of electric vehicles and related technologies. These companies can include EV manufacturers, battery producers, and developers of charging infrastructure, all positioned to benefit from increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $15.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.78. 87,668,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,377,934. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.21. The company has a market cap of $883.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 27,569,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,063,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 69,724,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,854,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.86. 1,901,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $220.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

XPEV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 6,399,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,024,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

