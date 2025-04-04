Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 3rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, RH, Beacon Roofing Supply, and American Airlines Group are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a market capitalization that falls between that of small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often represent companies that have moved beyond early-stage growth but still possess significant potential for expansion, offering a balance between risk and reward compared to their smaller and larger counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,450,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,159,371. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 211,662,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,626,911. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $96.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,900,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,726,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,757. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BECN

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 59,369,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,165,649. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Read More