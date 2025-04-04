Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 2,816 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

