Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 886,377,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 80,526,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

