Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 638,621,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 76,714,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 million, a PE ratio of -458.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.