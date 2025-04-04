Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 16% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 258,040,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 70,859,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 million, a PE ratio of -477.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

