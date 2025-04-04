Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,015,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 923.1 days.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

BYLOF stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.