Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,420,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,438 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 164,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

