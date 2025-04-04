Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $155,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 431,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 89,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,425 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 83,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $325.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.