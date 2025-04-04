BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,664,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 521,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 124,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 495,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 70,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $68,560.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,117.60. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,468.58. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,066 shares of company stock worth $1,688,947 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

