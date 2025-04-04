BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 2199721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,877 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

