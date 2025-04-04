biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Major Shareholder Acquires $351,920.00 in Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $351,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,033,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,376.04. The trade was a 2.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc bought 100 shares of biote stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $374.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Guines Llc purchased 750,000 shares of biote stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00.

biote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. biote Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in biote by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of biote by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of biote by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in biote by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

