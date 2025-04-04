biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Major Shareholder Acquires $351,920.00 in Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $351,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,033,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,376.04. The trade was a 2.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc bought 100 shares of biote stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $374.00.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Guines Llc purchased 750,000 shares of biote stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00.
biote Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. biote Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on biote
About biote
biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than biote
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.