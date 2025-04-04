Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 34,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 40,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Biotricity Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

