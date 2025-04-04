Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.83. 3,289,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,941,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $309.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 5.13.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.