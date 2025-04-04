Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.83. 3,289,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,941,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BTBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, March 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bit Digital
Bit Digital Stock Up 2.3 %
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.