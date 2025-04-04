Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Stock Price Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 6,441,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,372,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

