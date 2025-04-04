BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.07. BlackBerry shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 6,775,151 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,224. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $117,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,044. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $288,882. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 10.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

