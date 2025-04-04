Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BMN opened at $25.05 on Friday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

