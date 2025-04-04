Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance
BMN opened at $25.05 on Friday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.
