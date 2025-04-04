BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
FRA stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.50.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
