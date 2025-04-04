BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

FRA stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.50.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

