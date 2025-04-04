BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
MVF stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
