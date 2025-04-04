BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

NYSE MYN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

