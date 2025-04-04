BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MYN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.87.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
