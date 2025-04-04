BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2218 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $17.43 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $501,390.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 193,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,907.81. This represents a 16.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

