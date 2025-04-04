Blair William & Co. IL Has $569,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.18.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

