BloombergSen Inc. Reduces Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

BloombergSen Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Revolve Group comprises about 0.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Trading Down 15.9 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,210. The trade was a 48.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,373 shares of company stock worth $11,268,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

