Blue Chip Stocks To Research – April 4th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in well-established, financially stable companies with a long track record of reliable performance and steady dividends. These stocks, often leaders in their industries, are known for their resilience during economic downturns and are typically considered a lower-risk investment, making them a popular choice for conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,274. Karman has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,561. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.09.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $197.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.80.

