Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2070354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

