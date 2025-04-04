BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Strong Sell”

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
BNP Paribas Trading Down 4.1 %
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
