Bornite Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 228,100 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 228,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.40 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.