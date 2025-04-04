Bornite Capital Management LP Has $10.34 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Bornite Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT opened at $217.19 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion and a PE ratio of 987.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.65 and its 200-day moving average is $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

