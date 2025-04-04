Bornite Capital Management LP Has $27.15 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 3.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after buying an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,160,000 after buying an additional 3,194,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after buying an additional 551,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 267,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.