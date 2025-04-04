Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 169,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,294,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
The company has a market cap of $476.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.78 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Borr Drilling by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,780,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after buying an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,593,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 267,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,668,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,321,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
