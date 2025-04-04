Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,050 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARQ by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARQ by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQ opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Arq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

ARQ ( NASDAQ:ARQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $30,869.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 354,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,417.20. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $96,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

