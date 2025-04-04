Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $197,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,164,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,080,494.28. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $100,607.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,449.02. This trade represents a 73.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,086 and have sold 47,119 shares valued at $845,651. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

